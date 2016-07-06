Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 6, 2016 | 7:45pm IST

Jagannath Rath Yatra in India

Traditional dancers wait to perform in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A child holds idols of Hindu Lord Jagannath (R), his sister Subadhra (C) and brother Balabhadra as he waits to attend the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she touches a holy rope tied to a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
A mahout paints his elephant on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, outside the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A Hindu priest pours milk over a statue of Subhadra (C), sister of Hindu god Jagannath, during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Hindu devotees carry pitchers filled with holy water from the Sabarmati River during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A devotee performs a stunt during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Agartala, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
