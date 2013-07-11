Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 11, 2013 | 9:00am IST

Jagannath Rath Yatra

<p>Devotees take part in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri July 10, 2013. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees sing religious hymns during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, as they shout religious slogans during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees search for coins and other offerings that other devotees offer to Lord Jagannath during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees perform a stunt as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees flex their muscles as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees pull the "Rath" (R), or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>A devotee performs a stunt as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive offerings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

July 10, 2013

