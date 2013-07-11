Jagannath Rath Yatra
Devotees take part in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri July 10, 2013. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots....more
Devotees take part in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri July 10, 2013. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees sing religious hymns during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, as they shout religious slogans during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees search for coins and other offerings that other devotees offer to Lord Jagannath during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees perform a stunt as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees flex their muscles as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees pull the "Rath" (R), or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee performs a stunt as part of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees raise their hands to receive offerings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
