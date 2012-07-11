Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 7:35pm IST

Jailhouse Paan

<p>Owner Ram Soni (C) sells paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, to a customer at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Owner Ram Soni (C) sells paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, to a customer at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Owner Ram Soni (C) sells paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, to a customer at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 6
<p>Owner Ram Soni smiles as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Owner Ram Soni smiles as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Owner Ram Soni smiles as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 6
<p>Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 6
<p>Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 6
<p>Owner Ram Soni (L) speaks to a customer as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Owner Ram Soni (L) speaks to a customer as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Owner Ram Soni (L) speaks to a customer as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 6
<p>Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
World Population Day

World Population Day

Next Slideshows

World Population Day

World Population Day

Snapshots of people on World Population Day.

11 Jul 2012
Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Highlights from the annual global airshow.

11 Jul 2012
Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Plight of Afghanistan's mentally ill

Afghanistan is struggling to fight mental health problems that afflict its population after decades of violence.

10 Jul 2012
Cuba's illegal homes

Cuba's illegal homes

In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of workers arrive every year in Havana, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and...

10 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast