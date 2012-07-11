Jailhouse Paan
Owner Ram Soni (C) sells paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, to a customer at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Owner Ram Soni smiles as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Owner Ram Soni (2nd L) prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Owner Ram Soni shows a paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Owner Ram Soni (L) speaks to a customer as he prepares paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at his jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
