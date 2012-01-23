Edition:
Jaipur Literature Festival

<p>British playwright Tom Stoppard (R) speaks as British director David Hare watches during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Fatima Bhutto (L), Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks as television personality Karan Thapar (C) and historian Ayesha Jalal watch during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A fan of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey holds a placard and photographs of Oprah at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringe</p>

<p>Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>British director David Hare attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Author Deepak Chopra speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>A newspaper vendor walks past an advertisement hoarding outside the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>U.S. journalist and writer David Remnick (2nd L) speaks as Irish author Peter Popham (L), Indian columnist Sugata Bose (C), British author Simon Sebag Montefiore (2nd R) and former correspondent and editor of The New York Times Joseph Lelyveld watch during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Fans of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey cheer before her arrival at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey arrives at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Indian filmmaker Pradip Krishen (centre L), novelist Jamaica Kincaid (C) and writer Anna Pavord attend the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Author Michael Ondaatje speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad (L) speaks as British director David Hare watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 20, 2012. TREUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p> Chetan Bhagat speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Author Amy Chua laughs while speaking at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Visitors look at book titles at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar (R) shakes hands with the Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Muslims shout slogans against author Salman Rushdie, after offering their Friday prayers in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>Muslims offer Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque before protesting against author Salman Rushdie in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Indian poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain</p>

<p>British director David Hare (R) speaks as Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

<p>Members of the audience listen to authors at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

