Jaipur Literature Festival
British playwright Tom Stoppard (R) speaks as British director David Hare watches during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
British playwright Tom Stoppard (R) speaks as British director David Hare watches during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Fatima Bhutto (L), Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks as television personality Karan Thapar (C) and historian Ayesha Jalal watch during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22,...more
Fatima Bhutto (L), Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks as television personality Karan Thapar (C) and historian Ayesha Jalal watch during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A fan of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey holds a placard and photographs of Oprah at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A fan of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey holds a placard and photographs of Oprah at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringe
Fatima Bhutto, Pakistani writer and niece of slain former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, speaks during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringe
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
British director David Hare attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
British director David Hare attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Deepak Chopra speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Deepak Chopra speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A newspaper vendor walks past an advertisement hoarding outside the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A newspaper vendor walks past an advertisement hoarding outside the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
U.S. journalist and writer David Remnick (2nd L) speaks as Irish author Peter Popham (L), Indian columnist Sugata Bose (C), British author Simon Sebag Montefiore (2nd R) and former correspondent and editor of The New York Times Joseph Lelyveld watch...more
U.S. journalist and writer David Remnick (2nd L) speaks as Irish author Peter Popham (L), Indian columnist Sugata Bose (C), British author Simon Sebag Montefiore (2nd R) and former correspondent and editor of The New York Times Joseph Lelyveld watch during the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Fans of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey cheer before her arrival at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Fans of entertainment host Oprah Winfrey cheer before her arrival at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey arrives at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey arrives at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian filmmaker Pradip Krishen (centre L), novelist Jamaica Kincaid (C) and writer Anna Pavord attend the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian filmmaker Pradip Krishen (centre L), novelist Jamaica Kincaid (C) and writer Anna Pavord attend the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Michael Ondaatje speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Michael Ondaatje speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad (L) speaks as British director David Hare watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 20, 2012. TREUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad (L) speaks as British director David Hare watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 20, 2012. TREUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Chetan Bhagat speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Chetan Bhagat speaks at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Amy Chua laughs while speaking at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Author Amy Chua laughs while speaking at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Visitors look at book titles at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Visitors look at book titles at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur,January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A vendor serving tea in earthen cups waits for customers at the venue of the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar (R) shakes hands with the Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar (R) shakes hands with the Queen Mother of Bhutan Ashi Sangay Choden at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Muslims shout slogans against author Salman Rushdie, after offering their Friday prayers in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Muslims shout slogans against author Salman Rushdie, after offering their Friday prayers in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Muslims offer Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque before protesting against author Salman Rushdie in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Muslims offer Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque before protesting against author Salman Rushdie in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Indian poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra attends the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
British director David Hare (R) speaks as Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
British director David Hare (R) speaks as Indian actor and playwriter Girish Karnad watches at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the audience listen to authors at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Members of the audience listen to authors at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, January 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Next Slideshows
Race across the Alps
Mushers and their dogs take part in La Grande Odyssee, an 11-day dogsled race across the Alps in France.
Inside the Costa Concordia
The scene within the capsized cruise ship.
Tiny living spaces
A peek inside cramped and crowded homes.
Creative coffins
Though dying is a serious business, some coffin makers are trying to find ways to creatively send loved ones off on their final journeys.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.