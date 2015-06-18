Edition:
Jaitley at NYSE

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) is given a demonstration on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange during his visit to New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) is given a demonstration on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange during his visit to New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) walks on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) walks on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pounds a gavel as he rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pounds a gavel as he rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pounds a gavel as he rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pounds a gavel as he rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) rings the closing bell for the trading session from the bell balcony overlooking the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley visits the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley visits the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley visits the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley visits the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley waits for an interview on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley waits for an interview on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The initials of the New York Stock Exchange are seen above a display of India's national flag on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The initials of the New York Stock Exchange are seen above a display of India's national flag on the main trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
