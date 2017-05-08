Edition:
Jaitley in Japan

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (R) reviews the honour guard before a meeting with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (R) reviews the honour guard with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (L) at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) shakes hands with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada during their meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members of Japan's Self-Defence Force's honour guard prepare for a ceremony for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) reviews the honour guard with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada (L) at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

