Jakarta under water
A man rides his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride on a fire truck through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A bus drives through flood waters outside the Presidential Palace, after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A boy guiding a horse and buggy is swamped by waves caused by a truck driving on a flooded street (unseen), after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Motorists ride their motorcycles through a flooded intersection after continues heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A student waits inside a Baja vehicle during a traffic jam caused by water on the roads after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A woman is helped across a flooded intersection after continues heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A police officer from the mobile brigade walks along a flooded road after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A policeman helps a motorist on flooded street outside the Presidential Palace after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride on the back of a truck ferrying a vehicle down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A passenger rides in a horse-drawn carriage down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People ride in a horse-drawn carriage down a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains inundated many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man walks his bicycle through a flooded street after continuous heavy seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Jakarta, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A driver pushes his Baja vehicle through flood waters outside the Presidential Palace, after heavy seasonal rains flooded parts of Jakarta, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Next Slideshows
Delhi state election result
Aam Aadmi Party crushes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi election.
Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine
Indian Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims visit Israeli shrine where, they believe, the head of Hussein ibn Ali - grandson of the Prophet Mohammed - lay interred for...
Air strikes in Damascus
The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.
Battle for eastern Ukraine
Violence has intensified as rebels push a new offensive.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.