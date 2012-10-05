James Bond memorabilia
An Ice Dragster from the James Bond film "Die Another Day" is displayed at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, southern England January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more
A clapperboard used in the film "GoldenEye" is seen during a media preview of "50 Years of James Bond - the Auction", at Christie's in London September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, southern England January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more
A poker table and chips from The One and Only Ocean Club in the film "Casino Royale" is seen during a media preview of "50 Years of James Bond - the Auction", at Christie's in London September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A employee poses next to a pair of swimming trunks, worn by Daniel Craig in the film "Casino Royal", during a media preview of "50 Years of James Bond - the Auction", at Christie's in London September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II from the James Bond film "A View To A Kill" is displayed at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, southern England January 15, 2012....more
Visitors walk past a Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the James Bond Film "Diamonds are Forever" at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, southern England January 15, 2012....more
Actress and former "Bond Girl", Britt Ekland, poses for photographers with an Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu,...more
School children walk past the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 made famous in the James Bond movies "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball" which featured Scottish actor Sean Connery, as it is displayed for the first time since a total restoration at the Transport...more
A woman is reflected as she views the golden gun from the Bond film "The Man with the Golden Gun" on display at the "For Your Eyes Only" exhibition of Ian Fleming and James Bond memorabilia at the Imperial War Museum in London April 16, 2008....more
A BMW Z8 from the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" is displayed at the opening of the "Bond in Motion: 50 Vehicles 50 Years" exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, southern England January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunket more
Aston Martin CEO Ulrich Gez wears the 'so-called' James Bond watch as he sits behind the Aston Martin DBS following its world premiere at the Frankfurt International Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt September 11, 2007. The special watch that costs 22,000...more
Arlan Ettinger, President of Guernsey's, points to the derbey used by the character "Odd Job" during filming of the James Bond film "Goldfinger" in New York February 28, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A blood stained shirt worn by Daniel Craig hangs on display at the "For Your Eyes Only" exhibition of Ian Fleming and James Bond memorabilia at the Imperial War Museum in London April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A woman looks at a collection of original 007 novels by Ian Fleming, at the "For Your Eyes Only" exhibition of Ian Fleming and James Bond memorabilia at the Imperial War Museum in London April 16, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Two postage stamps issued by Britain's Royal Mail depicting different editions of James Bond novels are seen in this composite photograph showing handout images of the stamps received in London on December 28, 2007. The stamps are part of a set of...more
A staff member holds three Omega watches : (L-R) the Omega, 'Seamaster' and 'Seamaster Planet Ocean' watches worn by actor Daniel Craig during the filming of 'Casino Royale' in 2005/2006 and the Omega 'Seamaster' watch worn by actor Pierce Brosnan...more
A Vaio UX micro computer is shown in a James Bond 007 Spy Gear Bundle in a Sony Booth at the 2007 International CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2007. The small, full-functioning notebook is used in the James Bond movie "Casino Royale."...more
This James Bond's 1965 Aston Martin DB5 coupe sold for 2.1 million dollars at the RM Vintage Motor Cars in Arizona auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, Arizona January 20, 2006. The car was on display at the Smoky Mountain Car Museum in...more
A promoter poses beside the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish that appeared in a James Bond film in Seoul December 19, 2003. Sixty cars, many of which appeared in films, are on display in Seoul. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Models introduce a modified Jaguar XKR Convertible that featured in James Bond film 'Die Another Day', at the British International Motor show at the NEC in Birmingham, October 22, 2002.
The Golden Gun used in the James Bond film "The Man With The Golden Gun" is seen at the Science Museum in London, October 4, 2002. The gun will be part of an exhibition of infamous items from all of the 20 Bond films celebrating the 40th anniversary...more
James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan poses for photographers with the Bond car, an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, at Pinewood Studios in London, January 11, 2002.
The bikini worn by Ursula Andress in the 1962 James Bond film Dr. No stands in front of a poster of the actress February 2, 2001.
An undated handout picture shows the BMW Z8 roadstar which will be used in the James Bond movie "The World is Not Enough".
A prop tarantula used in the production of the James Bond film "Dr. No" is displayed during a press preview at Christie's, in Beverly Hills.
