Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for...more

Janet Reno, surrounded by cheering campaign supporters, concedes the 2002 Florida Democratic primary election for governor to Bill McBride, at her campaign headquarters in Miami, Florida September 17, 2002. Reno vowed to continue the fight for campaign reform in Florida after six days of controversy over the September 11 election. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Close