Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 25, 2016 | 7:40pm IST

Janmashtami in Mumbai

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 10
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 10
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 10
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 10
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 10
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 10
Devotees dance after breaking a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees dance after breaking a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Devotees dance after breaking a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 10
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 10
Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 10
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Little Krishna

Little Krishna

Next Slideshows

Little Krishna

Little Krishna

Children dressing up as Lord Krishna is a part of Janmashtami festivities.

25 Aug 2016
The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

25 Aug 2016
World's longest airship crashes

World's longest airship crashes

The world's longest aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship, has crash-landed after a test flight in central England.

24 Aug 2016
The animal weigh-in

The animal weigh-in

London Zoo conducts its annual weigh-in of the animals.

24 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast