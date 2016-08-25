Janmashtami in Mumbai
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees dance after breaking a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, India August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students dance as they participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
