Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2016

Japan tsunami debris adrift

The bow of a derelict boat that washed up on an Oregon beach on Tuesday. Algae and an oyster are among the clues Oregon biologists believe may link the vestiges of the sea-ravaged boat to the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2012
A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery harbor improvement work. June 2008, Nishimura Sangyo Co., Type of Structure: PC Segment, Constructor: Zeniya Kaiyo Service Co. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2012
A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of the tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2012
A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2011
A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2011
A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2011
