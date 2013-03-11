Japan: Two years on
People join hands facing the sea to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...more
People join hands facing the sea to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan marked the second-year anniversary of an earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. REUTERS/Kyodo
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Relatives of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami victims offer chrysanthemums during the national memorial service held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the disaster, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Relatives of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami victims offer chrysanthemums during the national memorial service held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the disaster, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya...more
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Shinokaki, Miyagi Prefecture, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Police officers search for missing people of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Shinokaki, Miyagi Prefecture, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a temporary visit to Namie town, inside the no-go zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013 in this...more
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a temporary visit to Namie town, inside the no-go zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture March 10, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman takes part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) during a rally in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis....more
A woman takes part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) during a rally in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi...more
People observe a moment of silence during a rally at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, near a tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture, March 11, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Netherlands (top) and Cuban baseball teams offer a silent tribute to victims of March 11, 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, before their World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in...more
The Netherlands (top) and Cuban baseball teams offer a silent tribute to victims of March 11, 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, before their World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) bows to Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko during the national memorial service for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) bows to Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko during the national memorial service for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Junji Kurokawa/Pool
Participants observe a moment of silence during a disaster drill at Yurakucho subway station in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear...more
Participants observe a moment of silence during a disaster drill at Yurakucho subway station in Tokyo, March 11, 2013, to mark the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. The yellow banner reads, "Danger Keep Out". REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor lights a candle to remember the victims of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, in Tokyo March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor lights a candle to remember the victims of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, in Tokyo March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Candles forming the words "Thank you for all your help" are seen during a candlelight vigil at Arahama area in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, an area destroyed by the March 11, 2011 disaster, in this picture taken by Kyodo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo more
Candles forming the words "Thank you for all your help" are seen during a candlelight vigil at Arahama area in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, an area destroyed by the March 11, 2011 disaster, in this picture taken by Kyodo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Beams of light, marking the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, are seen during an illumination event at an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in...more
Beams of light, marking the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, are seen during an illumination event at an area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2013 in this picture provided by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
Next Slideshows
Pakistani Christians demand protection
Hundreds of Pakistani Christians demand better protection after a Christian neighborhood was torched in Lahore, in connection with the country's controversial...
Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead
The driver of the bus in which a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell, prison authorities said, but...
Colours of India
From the festival of Holi to the make-up worn by classical dancers, India is a land of colours.
India this week
Our best photos from this week from across India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.