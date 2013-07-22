Edition:
Japan votes

<p>Japan's Prime Minister and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Shinzo Abe, points to a reporter during a news conference following a victory in the upper house elections by his ruling coalition, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C), who is also the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate, who is expected to win, with the party senior lawmakers at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on a name of a candidate, who is expected to win, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc won a decisive victory in an upper house election on Sunday, cementing his grip on power and setting the stage for Japan's first stable government since the charismatic Junichiro Koizumi left office in 2006. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>An election officer brings a ballot box from polling station at a ballot counting centre for the upper house election in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Election officers count votes at a ballot counting centre for the upper house election in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman with a dog walks past a poster of election candidates for the upper house election near a polling station in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>People fill in their ballots at a polling station in Tokyo July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>People wave Japanese national flags as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks to voters while campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), shakes hands with voters while campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), raises his fist atop a van while campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, high-fives voters during campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R), and the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks to voters atop a van during a campaigning for the July 21 Upper house election in Tokyo July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe (L), leaves an election campaign center at the LDP headquarters as the party official member applauds, in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

