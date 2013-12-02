Japanese Emperor Visits India
Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd L) and Empress Michiko (C) place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko smile as they board a special flight for a visit to India at Tokyo's Haneda Airport November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Empress Michiko (L) shakes hands with Gursharan Kaur, wife of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) looks on after Japan's Emperor Akihito's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more
Japan's Empress Michiko (L) shakes hands with Gursharan Kaur, wife of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) looks on after Japan's Emperor Akihito's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 2, 2013. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 2, 2013. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India....more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L), India's President Pranab Mukherjee (3rd R), Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R), President Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha (L) and PM Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (R) pose during emperor's...more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd L) shakes hands with India's President Pranab Mukherjee as India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and Japan's Empress Michiko (L) look on during the emperor's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's...more
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (2nd R) walk inside the lawns of Lodhi garden during their visit in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Empress Michiko interacts with guests during her visit to the Lodhi garden in New Delhi December 1, 2013. Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko visit the Lodhi garden in New Delhi December 1, 2013. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd R) and Empress Michiko (2nd R) walk inside the lawns of Lodhi garden during their visit in New Delhi December 1, 2013. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko pose for a picture with children during their visit to the Lodhi garden in New Delhi December 1, 2013. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) Empress Michiko Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and his wife Gursharan Kaur pose for photographers after the Emperor Akihito's arrival at the airport in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko board a special flight for a visit to India at Tokyo's Haneda Airport November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japan's Emperor Akihito inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (front L) and Empress Michiko (front C) visit the Lodhi garden in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko wave towards the crowd during their visit to the Lodhi garden in New Delhi December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Emperor Akihito (6th R) and Empress Michiko (5th R) arrive to place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) presents a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko (2nd R) at Ghandi's memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
