Japan's cat island
Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules a remote island in...more
Cats surround people as they get off a boat at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat jumps for food offered by a tourist as other cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat walks past wooden farm sheds on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata holds a cat on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat jumps off a piano in the music room of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat carries a fish on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A dead cat lies on the verandah of a derelict house on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats sit on a wall overlooking the sea on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats vie for food on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The print of a cat paw is embedded in concrete on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat sits on a wall of a derelict school on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A tourist takes pictures of cats as they sit at the harbor on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cat leaps at the photographer to snatch his lunch snack on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats sit on a wall on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cats beg for food on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A local woman shoos away cats as she leaves her house on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An overview shows the main part of the fishing village on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A boatsman steps aboard a ferry departing for Aoshima Island in Iyonagahama in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
