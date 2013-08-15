Edition:
Japan's "Liberation Day"

<p>Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, August 15, 2013

People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbours. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbours. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday - the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two - but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbors. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday - the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two - but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbors. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. ...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. Protesters and supporters of "comfort women" who were forced to become sex slaves during World War II urged the Japanese government to formally acknowledge, apologize and accept its responsibility over comfort women for Japanese troops during World War II, according to local media. The Chinese characters on their bodies read, "prisoner." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. Protesters and supporters of "comfort women" who were forced to become sex slaves during World War II urged the Japanese government to formally acknowledge, apologize and accept its responsibility over comfort women for Japanese troops during World War II, according to local media. The Chinese characters on their bodies read, "prisoner." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thursday, August 15, 2013

South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, August 15, 2013

People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim...more

Thursday, August 15, 2013

Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

