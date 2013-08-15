Japan's "Liberation Day"
Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a...more
Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in...more
A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual...more
A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August...more
Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the...more
Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province...more
Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. ...more
Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan...more
Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul...more
Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front...more
South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim...more
