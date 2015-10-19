Japan's naval power
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama, which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sails in smoke during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)looks at a performance by Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" during JMSDF's fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015....more
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama (L), which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leads the JMSDF fleet during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) patrol guided missile boats fire decoys during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Uzushio submarine of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) bursts to the surface during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Shimakaze fires its cannon during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Izumo military helicopter carrier of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sails during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) P-3C anti-submarine patrol aircraft drops depth charges during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" performs during Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered super carrier, sails for celebration during Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer Kurama (front), which is carrying Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leads the MSDF fleet during its fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sailors of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) stand near the Japanese naval flag on its destroyer Kirisame during a fleet review at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.
Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal
Thousands of visitors packed JFK airport to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the TWA Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is...
India vs South Africa- Rajkot ODI
Third one-day international cricket match between India and South Africa in Rajkot.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.