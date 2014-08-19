Japan's pachinko parlours
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and...more
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game....more
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Tank biathlon
Teams from 12 countries compete in tests of driving and shooting.
Classic cars of California
Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.
A Jewish-Muslim wedding
A Muslim groom and his Jewish bride marry in a Tel Aviv wedding hall as police block a far-right protest outside.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.