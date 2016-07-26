Japan's worst mass killing in decades
Police officers and rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled, where at least 19 people were killed and as many as 25 wounded by a knife-wielding man, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police officers cover entrance of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Governor of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Yuji Kuroiwa (C) prays to mourn victims as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A facility staff member carries flowers, offered by Japan's Kanagawa prefecture Governor Yuji Kuroiwa to mourn victims, as he visits a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa...more
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rescue workers are seen in a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police officers are seen near a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Media members gather in front of the home of a man who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A police officer stands guard near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Blood on the steering wheel of a car, which a suspect drove to the police station after killing people at a facility for the disabled, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A man is seen inside a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers and rescue workers are seen at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Household goods are seen at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers investigate near a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A statue is seen through a window at the home of a man, who went on a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, near the facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers investigate at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A police officer stands guard in front of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers stand guard at a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A facility for the disabled is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A facility for the disabled (L), where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, is seen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
