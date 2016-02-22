Jat reservation protests
Residents fill their empty containers with water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents wait to collect water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators from the Jat community shout slogans as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community shout slogans as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a truck as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a school bus as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community listen to a speaker as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, India, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community shout slogans next to police during a protest in New Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community eat as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest in New Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman carries empty containers to fetch water from a municipal water tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl carries empty containers to fetch water from a municipal water tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman waits to fill water in her containers from a municipal tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl waits to fill water in her containers from a municipal tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women fill water in their containers from a municipal tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman arranges her empty containers as she waits to fill water from a municipal tap in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito...more
People stand behind damaged motorcycles and a van that were set alight by protesters during a demonstration by members of the Jat community in Rohtak, Haryana. February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People ride their bicycles close to a damaged motorcycle set alight by protesters during a demonstration by members of Jat community in Rohtak, Haryana, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An Air Force helicopter flies past an Indian national flag over Rohtak, in Haryana, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents with their empty containers wait to fill water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi. India deployed thousands of troops in Haryana to quell protests that have severely hit water supplies to Delhi. February 21, 2016 REUTERS/Anindito...more
Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a school bus as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from the Jat community sit on top of a school bus as they block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sampla village in Haryana, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children sit on a road blockade by the demonstrators from the Jat community to block the Delhi-Haryana national highway during a protest at Sankhol village in Haryana, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk past an overturned mobile urinal during a demonstration by members of the Jat community in Bahadurgarh in Haryana , February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
