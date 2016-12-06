Jayalalithaa dies
A man lays a wreath under a portrait of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday in Chennai, to pay his homage in Kolkata, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman clean her portrait during a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wears a necklace with her picture as he attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries as she attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
