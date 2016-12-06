Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 6, 2016 | 1:50pm IST

Jayalalithaa dies

A man lays a wreath under a portrait of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, a powerful politician who died on Monday in Chennai, to pay his homage in Kolkata, India December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman clean her portrait during a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman wears a necklace with her picture as he attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman attend a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaraman cries as she attends a prayer ceremony at the AIADMK party office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Supporters on edge as Jayalalithaa critical

Crying, waiting and praying - Jayalalithaa's supporters are on edge after the Tamil Nadu leader went into cardiac arrest.

05 Dec 2016
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

02 Dec 2016
India This Week

India This Week

A collection of our pictures from India this week.

02 Dec 2016
Swimming with horses

Swimming with horses

Handlers bathe horses in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados.

02 Dec 2016

