Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 10, 2015 | 4:34am IST

Je suis Charlie

A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A person holds a candle in front a placard which reads "I am Charlie" to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 34
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Manhattan, New York, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 34
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A man holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" as he attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 34
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. At centre the note reads " I am Charlie and I love you". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 34
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark

People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People hold pens during a minute of silence in front of the French Embassy in Copenhagen January 8, 2015, for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. REUTERS/Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Scanpix Denmark
Close
5 / 34
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 34
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman sitting with a French national flag with the words "I am Charlie" reacts while paying tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the Liberty Square in Taipei, Taipei, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
7 / 34
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. ...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Placards reading "I am Charlie" and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 34
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Consulate General of France during a vigil for the victims of an attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 34
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 34
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A journalist draws a cartoon during a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 34
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People hold prints reading "I am Charlie" during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Kennedy Park in Lima, Peru, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
12 / 34
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Candles, pencils, notes and flowers are placed near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 34
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading "I am Charlie", to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, Germany, January 8, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 34
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 34
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A man holds a placard that reads "I am Charlie" as members of the European Parliament and citizens gather during a minute of silence for victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in front of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 34
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man holds a copy of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015, following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of the magazine. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 34
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
An electronic advertising board displays "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) on the roof of the German Axel Springer publishing group headquarters in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
18 / 34
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Employees of the Council of Europe hold placards which read "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in front of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
19 / 34
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holds a placard reading "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, Italy, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
20 / 34
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Women, with "I am Charlie" written on their foreheads, attend a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
21 / 34
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A person holds a placard with a pencil which reads "I am Charlie" during a minute of silence in Strasbourg, France, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
22 / 34
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A woman lights candles to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a candlelight vigil at the financial Central district in Hong Kong January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 34
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People leave pens and pencils near a French flag during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
24 / 34
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A placard which reads "I am Charlie" is pictured as people gather to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
25 / 34
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A demonstrator holds pencils in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, during a demonstration organized by the NGO Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) in Niteroi, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
26 / 34
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de L'Etranger, in Shanghai, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People hold cards that read "I am Charlie" to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, during a memorial ceremony organized by local representatives of Union des Frances de L'Etranger, in Shanghai, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
27 / 34
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holds up a sign that reads "I am Charlie" during a tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at France's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
28 / 34
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Two pencils left with a note to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, are seen outside the French embassy in London January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
29 / 34
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People hold a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
30 / 34
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A journalist holding a placard and candle takes part in a candle light vigil organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists to pay tribute to the victims of the shooting by gunmen at the offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 34
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holds a placard that reads, "I am Charlie", during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
32 / 34
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People raise pens during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
33 / 34
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A person holds a pen, symbolizing freedom of speech, as lights on the Eiffel Tower start to dim before switching off for five minutes January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
French hostage sites stormed

French hostage sites stormed

Next Slideshows

French hostage sites stormed

French hostage sites stormed

Our latest photos from the two hostage incidents.

10 Jan 2015
A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.

10 Jan 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Jan 2015
A day without death in Syria

A day without death in Syria

Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm hit the region.

08 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast