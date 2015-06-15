Edition:
Jeb Bush's White House bid

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Columba Bush (L), wife of Jeb Bush, stands with his mother, former first lady Barbara Bush, and and his son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, prior to Jeb Bush's formal announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush delivers one of the introductory speeches for his father, Jeb Bush, prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A supporter holds up a sign reading "All for Jeb" at Jeb Bush's campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush are displayed prior to Bush's formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters set up to sell buttons for Jeb Bush prior to his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush (L) hugs Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, after Holmes introduced him during Bush's campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter holds up a sign during a campaign kickoff rally for Jeb Bush in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Immigration activists interrupt Jeb Bush during his 2016 campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cuban-American singers Lissette Alvarez Chorens (L) and her husband Willy Chirino sing the U.S. National Anthem before Jeb Bush makes his formal campaign announcement in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush formally announces his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush dances with a young family member after formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

