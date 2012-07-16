Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2012 | 11:05am IST

Jeev wins Scottish Open

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh plays his second shot at the 15th hole during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Italy's Francesco Molinari looks at his putter after missing his first putt during an extra play off hole against Jeev Milkha Singh during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh lines up a putt on the green at the 15th hole during the final round of the Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh makes the winning putt during an extra play off hole against Italy's Francesco Molinari during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh reacts to making the winning putt during an extra play off hole against Italy's Francesco Molinari during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh waves to the crowd after winning the extra play off hole against Italy's Francesco Molinari during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh (R) shakes hands with Italy's Francesco Molinari after winning the extra play off hole during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh (2ndR) celebrates after making the winning putt during an extra play off hole against Italy's Francesco Molinari (L) during the final round of Scottish Open golf tournament at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh holds up the winners trophy during a presentation after winning the Scottish Open golf tournament after an extra hole play off against Italy's Francesco Molinari at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Jeev Milkha Singh kisses the winners trophy during a presentation after winning the Scottish Open golf tournament after an extra hole play off against Italy's Francesco Molinari at Castle Stuart golf course near Inverness, Scotland July 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

