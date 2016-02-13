Edition:
Pictures | Sat Feb 13, 2016 | 8:10am IST

Jellyfish from the deep

A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
White-spotted jellyfishes are pictured during the annual inventory in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany on December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
A boy watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
Japanese sea nettles are seen at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
Jellyfish swim in an aquarium of the Monaco oceanographic museum March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2011
A visitor photographs Japanese sea nettle jellies through a viewing window at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
A girl tries to reach moon jellyfish inside a tank at the Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2008
A jellyfish floats in the Mediterranean sea off the south coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2006
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2008
Mediterranean jellies swim past a viewing tank at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2012
