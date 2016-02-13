Jellyfish from the deep
A jellyfish is seen at the aquarium La Rochelle, France, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
White-spotted jellyfishes are pictured during the annual inventory in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, northern Germany on December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A boy watches jellyfish swim in a large tank at the Vancouver Aquarium in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Japanese sea nettles are seen at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
Jellyfish swim in an aquarium of the Monaco oceanographic museum March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A visitor photographs Japanese sea nettle jellies through a viewing window at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
A girl tries to reach moon jellyfish inside a tank at the Sunshine International Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A jellyfish floats in the Mediterranean sea off the south coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Dani Cardona
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
Mediterranean jellies swim past a viewing tank at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Green
