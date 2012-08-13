Jennifer Aniston engaged
A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend...more
Jennifer Aniston greets Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Theroux (L) and John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, attend the ceremony for the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Justin Theroux poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Theroux poses during a photocall to introduce David Lynch's film "Inland Empire" at the Venice Film Festival September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jennifer Aniston signs autographs after unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston applauds at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Writer and director Justin Theroux attends the hand and footprint ceremony for actress Jennifer Aniston at the at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of her new film "Love Happens" in Los Angeles September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jennifer Aniston speaks after receiving the Crystal Award at the Women in Film 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards in Century City, California June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of "The Switch" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston waves at the premiere of "Horrible Bosses" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston poses with her fragrance 'Jennifer Aniston' during its launch at Harrods in London July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jennifer Aniston attends the premiere of the movie "Marley & Me" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Aniston presents an award at the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Aniston poses on arrival at the British Premiere of "The Bounty Hunter" in Leicester Square in London March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
