Jersey Boys premiere
Actors Christopher Walken and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christopher Walken, Angelo Galasso and Clint Eastwood attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Clint Eastwood attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors Alan Cumming (L), Lena Hall (C) and Vincent Piazza attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actors John Lloyd Young (L) and Michael Lomenda attend the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor and singer Billy Porter attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Hall attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Christopher Walken attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kathrine Narducci attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Mike Doyle attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Barbara Walters attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Eric Bergen attends the premiere of Jersey Boys in New York June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
