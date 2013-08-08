Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 8, 2013 | 9:15pm IST

Jersey's demolition derby

<p>Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the 1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the 1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 25
<p>Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 25
<p>A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 25
<p>Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 25
<p>A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. ...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 25
<p>Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 25
<p>A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 25
<p>Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 25
<p>Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 25
<p>Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey,...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 25
<p>Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 25
<p>Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 25
<p>Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4,...more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 25
<p>A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 25
<p>A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 25
<p>The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 25
<p>Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 25
<p>A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
19 / 25
<p>Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 25
<p>Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 25
<p>Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 25
<p>Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 25
<p>Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 25
<p>Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, August 08, 2013

Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Monsoon rains

Monsoon rains

Next Slideshows

Monsoon rains

Monsoon rains

Wading through water, as monsoon season continues, across the country.

08 Aug 2013
Guarding the LoC

Guarding the LoC

Indian soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC), a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

08 Aug 2013
Fighting Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting Al-Qaeda in Yemen

A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.

07 Aug 2013
Nairobi airport fire

Nairobi airport fire

A fire engulfed Kenya's main airport, choking a vital travel and trade gateway to east Africa.

07 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures