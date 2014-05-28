Edition:
Jerusalem Day

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
1 / 15
An Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in a glass wall of a hotel in Jerusalem May 28, 2014. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in a glass wall of a hotel in Jerusalem May 28, 2014. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle...more

Thursday, May 29, 2014
An Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in a glass wall of a hotel in Jerusalem May 28, 2014. Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 Middle East War. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2 / 15
Israeli policemen ride horses during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen ride horses during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Israeli policemen ride horses during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
3 / 15
People wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
People wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
4 / 15
People wave Israeli flags as they take part in a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People wave Israeli flags as they take part in a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, May 29, 2014
People wave Israeli flags as they take part in a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
5 / 15
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
6 / 15
A nun watches as people wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A nun watches as people wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A nun watches as people wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
7 / 15
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with a Palestinian woman during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli border policeman scuffles with a Palestinian woman during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
An Israeli border policeman scuffles with a Palestinian woman during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
8 / 15
A man looks out from behind a glass wall of a hotel as an Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in the glass in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man looks out from behind a glass wall of a hotel as an Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in the glass in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A man looks out from behind a glass wall of a hotel as an Israeli flag held by participants of a parade marking Jerusalem Day is reflected in the glass in Jerusalem, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
9 / 15
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
10 / 15
An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian during clashes at a parade marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian during clashes at a parade marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, May 29, 2014
An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian during clashes at a parade marking Jerusalem Day, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
11 / 15
Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
12 / 15
A Palestinian boy cries as an Israeli border policeman stands behind a temporary police barrier during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian boy cries as an Israeli border policeman stands behind a temporary police barrier during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
A Palestinian boy cries as an Israeli border policeman stands behind a temporary police barrier during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
13 / 15
Youths wave Israeli flags near border policemen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Youths wave Israeli flags near border policemen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Youths wave Israeli flags near border policemen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14 / 15
Israeli border policemen detain a member of the media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a member of the media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, May 29, 2014
Israeli border policemen detain a member of the media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
15 / 15
