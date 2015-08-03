Jerusalem Gay Pride attack
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injuring six participants of an annual Gay Pride march in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants of an annual gay pride parade react after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People detain after disarming an Orthodox Jewish assailant, after he stabbed and injured six participants of an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants of a gay pride parade in Jerusalem treat an injured person after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in the annual march in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carsten Seibold
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant after he stabbed and injured six participants at an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carsten Seibold
Participants of an annual gay pride parade react after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People detain after disarming an Orthodox Jewish assailant, after he stabbed and injured six participants of an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carsten Seibold
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carsten Seibold
A participant of an annual gay pride parade is treated after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carsten Seibold
Participants take part in an annual gay pride parade, before an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and wounded six people, in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant of an annual gay pride parade reacts after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. The words printed on the t-shirt in Hebrew read, "The Pride and Tolerance Parade". REUTERS/Amir...more
Participants of an annual gay pride parade react after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants of an annual gay pride parade sit together after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants of an annual gay pride parade react after an Orthodox Jewish assailant stabbed and injured six participants in Jerusalem, July 30, 2015. The words printed on the t-shirt in Hebrew read, "The Pride and Tolerance Parade". REUTERS/Amir...more
Yishai Schlissel (C) is escorted by security personnel at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 31, 2015. Schlissel is suspected of stabbing and wounding six participants at a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem on Thursday. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
