Jerusalem on edge
Israeli emergency personnel stand near blood stains at the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem October 8, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and wounded a Jewish seminary student on a main road in Jerusalem and the assailant was arrested at the scene, police...more
An Israeli border policeman checks the identity card of a Palestinian woman as she makes her way to Al-Aqsa mosque, on a compound known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City October 8, 2015. ...more
Israeli medics check the condition of a man suspected of stabbing Israelis in Tel Aviv, Israel October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv police and ambulance sources...more
A woman looks at a newly erected metal detector in Jerusalem's Old City October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Onlookers stand behind police tape at the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem October 8, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and wounded a Jewish seminary student on a main road in Jerusalem and the assailant was arrested at the scene, police said....more
A masked Palestinian youth adds tires to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli boy stands behind the police line as he looks at the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem October 8, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and wounded a Jewish seminary student on a main road in Jerusalem and the assailant was arrested at the scene,...more
An Israeli policeman is pictured near the car of a Palestinian driver who was shot by Israeli soldiers at the Za'im checkpoint near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, adjacent to Jerusalem October 7, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman...more
Israeli medics evacuate a Palestinian driver who was shot by Israeli soldiers at the Za'im checkpoint near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, adjacent to Jerusalem October 7, 2015. An Israeli police spokesman said that the Palestinian...more
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman holds an Israeli soldier's gun which was snatched by a suspected Palestinian militant in a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. The suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded the...more
Israeli border police officers guard next to a cordon near the scene of a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A masked Palestinian holds stones during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, mourns over his body during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem October 6, 2015. Abeidallah was killed in...more
A man cleans blood stains from the floor where an Israeli was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City October 7, 2015. An 18-year-old Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli near a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday and...more
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A family member of Aharon Bennett mourns next to his covered body before his funeral in Jerusalem, October 4, 2015. A Palestinian man stabbed and killed two Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday before police shot him dead, officers said....more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team cleans blood stains at the scene where a Palestinian was shot dead after he stabbed and killed two people in Jerusalem's Old City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian pushes a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian pushes a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli soldiers removes a burning tire away from a checkpoint during with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman uses pepper spray on a Palestinian man during clashes near the Arab East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Joz October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian national security officers try to prevent protesters from coming close to Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian women gesture at an Israeli man during a protest by Palestinian women against Jewish visitors to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian throws a stone at Israeli police vehicle during a protest against Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian woman displays Koran during a protest against Israeli police raids at al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer fires teargas during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
