Pictures | Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 6:15am IST

Jerusalem synagogue attack

Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Israeli police officer gestures as he holds a weapon near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police stand near bodies of suspected attackers outside a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An Ultra-orthodox Jew leans on a religious Jewish text inside a Jerusalem synagogue after an attack.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ultra-orthodox Jewish women stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli emergency personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks at a bullet hole in a drape covering the ark after an attack inside a Jerusalem synagogue November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A relative of Ghassan and Udai Abu Jamal, cousins who killed four worshipers in a Jerusalem synagogue, holds their pictures at her home in the Jerusalem district of Jabal Mukaber November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Onlookers stand near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A member of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team holds bloody clothes and a prayer shawl at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand near bodies of victims on the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-orthodox Jew looks out a window near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police officers scan the area near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli police officers hold weapons near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays near the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli emergency personnel carry a covered body from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel search a religious Jewish Yeshiva next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Israeli security personnel run next to a synagogue, where a suspected Palestinian attack took place, in Jerusalem.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team stand at the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
