Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa
A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers stretcher a passenger after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
A passenger is stretchered after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers stretcher an injured passenger after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
