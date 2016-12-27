Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 27, 2016 | 2:40pm IST

Jet Airways flight veers off runway in Goa

A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Passengers are treated after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

A Jet Airways aircraft is seen after it skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers stretcher a passenger after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

A passenger is stretchered after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers stretcher an injured passenger after a Jet Airways aircraft skidded off the runway before takeoff at an airport in Goa, December 27, 2016. Indian Navy/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

