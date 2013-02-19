JFK Auction
A photo of former President John F. Kennedy holding his daughter Caroline in 1963 is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. The auction which features the estate of the late David Powers, special assistant to former president John F. Kennedy, will take place on February 17. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A letter to former President John F. Kennedy from his mother is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Photos of former President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis are displayed among other items as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Photos of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis taken in 1955 are displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A photo of former President with his children John Jr. and Caroline in costumes taken on October 31, 1963 is displayed among other items as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Photos and campaign posters of former President John F. Kennedy are displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Photos of former President John F. Kennedy campaigning and speaking with coal miners are displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A photograph of a missile launch site from the Cuban Missile Crisis is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A pen used by former President John F. Kennedy at the signing of the "Interdiction of the Delivery of Offensive Weapons to Cuba" is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A pen used by the former President John F. Kennedy at the signing of the "Interdiction of the Delivery of Offensive Weapons to Cuba" next to a photo of the signing are displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A picture of former presidents John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman and Lyndon Baines Johnson (L-R) is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Handwritten notes on the travel schedule of former President John F. Kennedy on the day he was shot, November 22, 1963, is displayed as part of the McInnis Auctioneers Presidential Auction in Amesbury, Massachusetts February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
