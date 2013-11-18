JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now

A combination picture shows (L) an unidentified uniformed police officer pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture taken in Dallas, Texas in 1963. The image, part of the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat." Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at the Texas Theatre in Dallas for the murder of Officer J.D. Tippit. George Quartz, the events coordinator for the Texas Theatre, poses for a photograph (R) on November 8, 2013 at the same location where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)