Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 4:30am IST

JFK's death car

<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 11
<p>The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 11
<p>A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 11
<p>Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 11
<p>The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 11
<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 11
<p>Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 11
<p>The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 11
<p>The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 11
<p>Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 11
<p>The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, November 19, 2013

The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow

Next Slideshows

Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow

Highlights from the Dubai Airshow as Airbus and Boeing show off their planes.

19 Nov 2013
Typhoon aftermath from above

Typhoon aftermath from above

The devastation of Typhoon Haiyan as seen from above.

19 Nov 2013
JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now

JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now

Photographer Adrees Latif follows in the footsteps of the photographers who took some of the most memorable pictures related to President John F. Kennedy's...

18 Nov 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures