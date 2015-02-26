Jihadi John uncovered
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel...more
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website...more
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel...more
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
The ruins of Donetsk airport
Rebels bring Ukrainian war prisoners to the ruins of the Donetsk airport to recover the dead bodies of their fellow Ukrainian troops.
The migrant trail
Ethiopian migrants head north through Africa to find work in the Middle East.
Riding the Indian railways
India's state-owned railways are the world's fourth-largest, with 65,000 km (40,000 miles) of track.
Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar
In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo internet huts where they can communicate with relatives who have left the country...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.