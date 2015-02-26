Edition:
Jihadi John uncovered

A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
