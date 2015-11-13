Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 7:05pm IST

Jihadi John uncovered

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. The United States targeted British Islamic State leader "Jihadi John" in an air strike in northern Syria and evidence was growing on Friday that he was killed. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. The United States targeted British Islamic State leader "Jihadi...more

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. The United States targeted British Islamic State leader "Jihadi John" in an air strike in northern Syria and evidence was growing on Friday that he was killed. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 14
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. A U.S. official said Thursday's attack in the town of Raqqa probably killed Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who was nicknamed "Jihadi John" after appearing in videos showing the killings of American and British hostages. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. A U.S. official said Thursday's attack in the town of Raqqa probably killed Mohammed Emwazi, a British...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Two police officers walk outside a flat in London February 26, 2015. Local media reported that the flat is the former home of Mohammed Emwazi. A U.S. official said Thursday's attack in the town of Raqqa probably killed Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who was nicknamed "Jihadi John" after appearing in videos showing the killings of American and British hostages. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
2 / 14
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. E?mwazi participated in the videos showing the murders of U.S. journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley, U.S. aid worker Abdul-Rahman Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, and a number of other hostages.The British government said it had "been working hand in glove with the Americans" to defeat Islamic State "and to hunt down those murdering Western hostages." REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. E?mwazi participated in the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Steven Sotloff in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. E?mwazi participated in the videos showing the murders of U.S. journalists Steven Sotloff and James Foley, U.S. aid worker Abdul-Rahman Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, and a number of other hostages.The British government said it had "been working hand in glove with the Americans" to defeat Islamic State "and to hunt down those murdering Western hostages." REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 14
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 14
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his eyes and the bridge of his nose, Jihadi John became a menacing symbol of Islamic State brutality and one of the world's most wanted men in videos showing the killing of hostages. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his eyes...more

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his eyes and the bridge of his nose, Jihadi John became a menacing symbol of Islamic State brutality and one of the world's most wanted men in videos showing the killing of hostages. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 14
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The BT telecommunications tower stands behind a University of Westminster campus building in central London February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 14
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Media stand outside a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
7 / 14
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Kenji Goto in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV

A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Kenji Goto in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A masked, black-clad militant, identified as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, stands next to a man purported to be Kenji Goto in this still image from a video obtained from SITE Intel Group website February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 14
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A boy performs a wheelie on a bicycle on an estate in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 14
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The front door of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, is seen in west London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 14
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground on an estate is seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 14
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
The playground and garden on an estate are seen in West London, February 26, 2015. Local media reported that Mohammed Emwazi used to live nearby. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 14
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A doormat lies outside the entrance of a flat, believed to be the former home of Mohammed Emwazi, in London February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 14
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
People walk in and out of a University of Westminster campus building in central London, February 26, 2015. Mohammed Emwazi studied computer science at Westminster University. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Sinjar offensive

Sinjar offensive

Next Slideshows

Sinjar offensive

Sinjar offensive

Backed by U.S. air strikes, Kurdish forces say they have defeated Islamic State in Sinjar, Iraq.

13 Nov 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

13 Nov 2015
Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

13 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast