Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative....more
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.