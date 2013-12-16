Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 17, 2013 | 5:10am IST

Jingle Ball concert in New York

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

