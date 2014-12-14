Jingle Ball in New York
Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Calvin Harris performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Sam Smith performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora and Iggy Azalea perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Nick Jonas performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Charli XCX performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Iggy Azalea performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Ariana Grande performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Jessie J performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Rita Ora performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Meghan Trainor performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Gwen Stefani performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pharrell performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
