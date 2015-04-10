Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015 | 4:25pm IST

Jodhpur, the blue city of India

A worker paints a wall outside a house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A schoolgirl sits on the doorstep of a house as she waits to go to school at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a tea shop with posters of Hindu deities pasted on the walls at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman stands on the doorstep of her house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Men sit along a shopping arcade at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman walks past a shop selling sarees, traditional cloth used for women's clothing, along an alley at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man poses for a picture outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
