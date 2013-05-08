Jodi Arias found guilty
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 2013. Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his...more
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 2013. Arias was convicted of first degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Travis Alexander, whose body was found in the shower of his Phoenix valley home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Jodi Arias reacts as a guilty verdict is read in her first-degree murder trial in Phoenix, Arizona May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Judge Sherry Stephens reads the jury instructions before prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments in Jodi Arias' murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodi Arias trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Defense attorney Kirk Nurmi listens as prosecutor Juan Martinez makes his closing arguments during the Jodi Arias trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Pool
Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias stands and looks as the jury is excused for the lunch break during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd R) and Kirk Nurmi (R) during the capital murder case against Jodi Arias at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. ...more
Judge Sherry Stephens talks with prosecutor Juan Martinez (L) and defense attorneys Jennifer Willmott (2nd R) and Kirk Nurmi (R) during the capital murder case against Jodi Arias at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias is pictured during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Travis Alexander and when she slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The...more
Jodi Arias breaks down after being asked by prosecutor Juan Martinez if she was crying when she stabbed Travis Alexander and when she slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments before she shot him, stabbed him and slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom...more
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias about a photo she took of Travis Alexander in the shower, moments before she shot him, stabbed him and slit his throat, in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/POOL
Prosecutor Juan Martinez asks Jodi Arias a question about her diary during cross examination in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic/POOL
Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Jodi Arias talks about the text messages with Travis Alexander as she testifies during her murder trial in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Leight/The Arizona Republic/Pool
Next Slideshows
Mexico gas tanker explosion
A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.
Freed from captivity
Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...
Soldiers of the Golan Heights
Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.
Somalia now
Life in the East African nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.