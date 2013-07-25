Joe Biden in India
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L-R), his wife Jill, and Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, visit the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi July 22, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L-R), his wife Jill, and Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, visit the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi July 22, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (3rd L) listens to Tara Gandhi (4th R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, as he arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (3rd L) listens to Tara Gandhi (4th R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, as he arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) and his wife Jill place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial as Tara Gandhi (R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, watches at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) and his wife Jill place a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial as Tara Gandhi (R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, watches at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he and his wife Jill (R) arrive at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he and his wife Jill (R) arrive at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jill Biden (R) and her daughter Ashley arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jill Biden (R) and her daughter Ashley arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden arrives to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Tara Gandhi (R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Tara Gandhi (R), the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, arrive to pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), his wife Jill (L), and Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), his wife Jill (L), and Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, pay homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Smriti, in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) waves as his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari watches during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) waves as his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari watches during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari arrive for a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Hamid Ansari during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. Biden is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks with President Pranab Mukherjee before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks with President Pranab Mukherjee before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) smiles as he speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) smiles as he speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and Sushma Swaraj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), smile as they pose before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and Sushma Swaraj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), smile as they pose before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden poses in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 23, 2013. REUTERS/ Brijesh Singh
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, after a roundtable meeting with business leaders in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, after a roundtable meeting with business leaders in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves after delivering an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers an address at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) listens as a student explains the purpose of a piece of equipment in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) listens as a student explains the purpose of a piece of equipment in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) meets students in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) meets students in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (front) looks through a microscope in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (front) looks through a microscope in a lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) gestures as he sits with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) gestures as he sits with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Powai in Mumbai July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Smurf city
A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
Joe Biden in India
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a four-day visit to India.
Brazil awaits the Pope
Pope Francis will travel to Rio next week for World Youth Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".