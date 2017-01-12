Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 13, 2017

Joe Biden's time as vice president

President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Force Two for a joint campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Vice President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at an event to bring awareness to sexual assault on college campuses in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Vice President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at an event to bring awareness to sexual assault on college campuses in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at an event to bring awareness to sexual assault on college campuses in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2009

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2009
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden prepares to shake hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Vice President Joe Biden prepares to shake hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden prepares to shake hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a speech, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
President Barack Obama sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
