Mon Aug 13, 2012

John Daly: Golf attire which is par for the Wild Thing

<p>John Daly of the U.S. smokes a cigarette on the 12th green during a practice round in preparation for this week's PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. walks along the fairway on the first hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. tees off a ball at the 15th hole during the first day of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. is pictured at the second hole during the first day of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the second hole during the final round of the Thailand Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang (THAILAND - Tags: SPORT GOLF)</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. plays a shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Thailand Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. putts on the 17th hole during the Canadian Open Golf Tournament at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S lines up his putt with his caddy on the fifth hole during the Canadian Open Golf Tournament at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

<p>Golfer John Daly (R) talks with colleague Pat Perez during a practice round at the Canadian Open Golf Tournament at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. places his tee at the fifth hole during the final practice round for the British Open golf championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southern England July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. chips onto the practice green during a practice round for the British Open golf championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southern England July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT GOLF) </p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. warms up on the practice ground during a practice round for the British Open golf championship at Royal St George's in Sandwich, southern England July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>John Daly hits off the second tee in third round play on Torrey Pines South course during the Farmers Insurance Open PGA golf tournament in San Diego, California January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. putts during a practice day for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Kohler, Wisconsin, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. holds a beverage as he putts on the eighth green during a practice round for the 92nd PGA Golf Championship at Whistling Straits, in Haven, Wisconsin August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. chips onto the 18th green during second round play at the Canadian Open Golf tournament at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. tees off on the seventh hole during first round play at the Canadian Open Golf tournament at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during third round play at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. marks his ball on the third green during second round play at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during first round play at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. putts at the 11th hole during the third round of the 2009 Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Muno</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. studies the green of the second hole during the first round of the 2009 Australian Open Golf Tournament in Sydney December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. prepares to play a shot on the tenth fairway during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. waits to tee off on the sixth hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN SPORT GOLF)</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. tees off on the third hole during the first round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

<p>John Daly from the U.S. walks on the eighth hole green during the first round of the Scottish Open Golf tournament at Loch Lomond near Glasgow, Scotland July 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. smokes a cigarette on the third green during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship at the Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland, July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>John Daly of the U.S. leans on his putter during the PGA golf championship at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, southeast England May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

