John Glenn: 1921 - 2016
Astronaut John H. Glenn, Jr., in his Mercury flight suit. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
John Glenn looks into a globe, technically the "Celestial Training Device" at the Aeromedical Laboratory at Cape Canaveral. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
John Glenn waves to the cheering crowd as he rides in an open car with his wife Annie during a ticker tape parade down New York's "Canyon of Heroes" in 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar
John Glenn, pilot of the Mercury Atlas 6 spaceflight, poses with the Mercury "Friendship 7" spacecraft during preflight activities at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Courtesy NASA
John Glenn as he enters the Mercury spacecraft Friendship 7 prior to launch on February 20, 1962. Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in this spacecraft. REUTERS/File
John Glenn during the Mercury-Atlas 6 spaceflight becoming the first American to orbit Earth, February 20, 1962. REUTERS/NASA
President John F. Kennedy, John Glenn and General Leighton I. Davis ride together during a parade three days after Glenn's historic first U.S. orbital spacefight, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Courtesy NASA
President John F. Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 following the presentation ceremony of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal to Glenn in Cape Canaveral, February 23, 1962. The Friendship...more
The original seven Mercury astronaut pose at NASA Langley Research Center. Glenn was the last surviving member of the original seven "Right Stuff" Mercury astronauts. Back row from left, are: Alan Shepard, Virgil "Gus" Grissom and L. Gordon Cooper;...more
President Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to John Glenn. Even before his Mercury flight, Glenn qualified for hero status, earning six Distinguished Flying Crosses and flying more than 150 missions in World War Two and the Korean...more
John Glenn, gestures during a news conference at the Italian headquarters of the European Space Agency, 1999. Glenn's experiences as a pioneer astronaut were chronicled in the book and movie "The Right Stuff," along with the other Mercury pilots. The...more
John Glenn shows the interior of his Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft to wife Annie at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. The capsule is one of the museum's most popular attractions. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
John Glenn waves to the crowd at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center for the arrival of space shuttle Discovery (back) while former shuttle commanders applaud, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
John Glenn propels down the side of a space shuttle mockup during a training exercise at NASA's Johnson Space Center. REUTERS/File
Mission Specialist John Glenn uses the telephone to speak with his wife prior to entering the shuttle Discovery at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center during a mock countdown. REUTERS/File
John Glenn is strapped into a centrifuge at Brooks Air Force Base in Texas. REUTERS/File
John Glenn is assisted in the White Room as he entered the space shuttle Discovery prior to launch at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File
John Glenn gestures to technicians as they adjust his suit prior to boarding the space shuttle Discovery at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File
The crew of the space shuttle Discovery walks from their crew quarters as they depart for the launching pad October 29 at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File
STS-95 Payload Specialist John Glenn positions himself to take photos from the Space Shuttle Discovery's aft flight deck windows on Flight Day 3, October 31, 1998. REUTERS/NASA
John Glenn tosses out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in Cleveland, Ohio August 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
John Glenn tours the flight deck of the shuttle Columbia at Kennedy Space Center, 1998. REUTERS/NASA
John Glenn talks live with the crew of the International Space Station as they kick off the agency's two-day Future Forum at The Ohio State University in Columbus, February 2012. It was part of a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Glenn's...more
John Glenn speaks with reporters, with his Daughter Lyn Glenn, during the christening ceremony for the USNS John Glenn at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard in San Diego, February 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
John Glenn gives the thumbs up sign from the cockpit of his T-38 jet aircraft as he arrives at the Kennedy Space Center to blast off aboard the shuttle Discovery, becoming the oldest person ever to go into space. REUTERS/File
John Glenn gives a thumbs up to onlookers at a parade in Cocoa Beach to honor the astronauts of STS 95. The seven astronauts rode atop white Chevrolet Corvettes as a few thousand spectators cheered them on. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
The first Chinese WWE superstar?
Bin Wang is one of seven Chinese athletes hand-picked by the WWE in the hope that one of them will become the first Chinese WWE "superstar."
Portraits of the besieged in Aleppo
Rebel fighters, Civil Defence members and civilians caught in rebel-held areas of Aleppo during the ongoing civil war in Syria.
The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war
Florjohn Cruz was shot dead by police in his mother�s house in northern Manila. Now his family searches for answers as they grieve.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.