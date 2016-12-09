John Glenn: 1921 - 2016

John Glenn, gestures during a news conference at the Italian headquarters of the European Space Agency, 1999. Glenn's experiences as a pioneer astronaut were chronicled in the book and movie "The Right Stuff," along with the other Mercury pilots. The...more

John Glenn, gestures during a news conference at the Italian headquarters of the European Space Agency, 1999. Glenn's experiences as a pioneer astronaut were chronicled in the book and movie "The Right Stuff," along with the other Mercury pilots. The book's author, Tom Wolfe, called Glenn "the last true national hero America has ever had." REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

Close