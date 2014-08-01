John Kerry in India
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a meet and greet with staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (C) watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announces a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) shake hands as they are flanked by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate students about their work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a miniature carving during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi director, Professor R.K. Shevgaonkar, at the IIT campus in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a carved sculpture during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) looks on before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks through Raisina Hill while visiting various ministers from the government of India in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is given flowers by Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front L) greets Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a chair for Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes part in a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) speaks in front of Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, arrives to speak with the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj (R), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Kathleen Stephens (L), U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs for India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves towards the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) arrives as an Indian Air Force officer watches at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R center) takes part in a dinner with Kathleen Stephens (L), interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (L), stand behind Kathleen Stephens, interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks with guests before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, laughs as he answers a question while speaking to the media with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, (not pictured) following their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says goodbye to Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, before he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Being Elmo in Times Square
A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.
Journey across Mauritania
Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...
Floods in Belgium
Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.
Coal Mining In The Punjab
In Choa Saidan Shah miners dig coal with crude pick axes and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface earning a team of 4 workers around $10 to be...
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.