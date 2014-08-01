Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 1:40pm IST

John Kerry in India

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a meet and greet with staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a meet and greet with staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a meet and greet with staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (C) watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (C) watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (C) watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announces a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announces a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announces a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) shake hands as they are flanked by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) shake hands as they are flanked by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's...more

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) shake hands as they are flanked by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (L) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate students about their work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate students about their work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate students about their work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a miniature carving during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a miniature carving during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a miniature carving during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at carpets during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi director, Professor R.K. Shevgaonkar, at the IIT campus in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi director, Professor R.K. Shevgaonkar, at the IIT campus in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi director, Professor R.K. Shevgaonkar, at the IIT campus in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with graduate students about their work at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a carved sculpture during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a carved sculpture during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks at a carved sculpture during a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) speaks with graduate student, Poonam Choudhary, about her work studying algae at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) looks on before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) looks on before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) looks on before the start of their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks through Raisina Hill while visiting various ministers from the government of India in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks through Raisina Hill while visiting various ministers from the government of India in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) walks through Raisina Hill while visiting various ministers from the government of India in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is given flowers by Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is given flowers by Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is given flowers by Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front L) greets Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front L) greets Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front L) greets Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley, next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (C), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a chair for Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a chair for Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds a chair for Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes part in a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes part in a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes part in a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) speaks in front of Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) speaks in front of Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) speaks in front of Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker before a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, arrives to speak with the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj (R), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, arrives to speak with the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj (R), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, arrives to speak with the media following a meeting with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj (R), in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Kathleen Stephens (L), U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Kathleen Stephens (L), U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks with Kathleen Stephens (L), U.S. interim Ambassador to India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
35 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs for India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs for India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs for India, upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
36 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
37 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs his plane upon his arrival into New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
38 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
39 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves towards the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves towards the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves towards the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
40 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets the media upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
41 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) arrives as an Indian Air Force officer watches at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) arrives as an Indian Air Force officer watches at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) arrives as an Indian Air Force officer watches at the airport in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
42 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
43 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R center) takes part in a dinner with Kathleen Stephens (L), interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R center) takes part in a dinner with Kathleen Stephens (L), interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R center) takes part in a dinner with Kathleen Stephens (L), interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
44 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (L), stand behind Kathleen Stephens, interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (L), stand behind Kathleen Stephens, interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (L), stand behind Kathleen Stephens, interim U.S. Ambassador to India, at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
45 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
46 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks with guests before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks with guests before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks with guests before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
47 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, laughs as he answers a question while speaking to the media with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, (not pictured) following their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, laughs as he answers a question while speaking to the media with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, (not pictured) following their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, laughs as he answers a question while speaking to the media with Indian External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, (not pictured) following their meeting in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
48 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
49 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
50 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says goodbye to Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, before he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says goodbye to Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, before he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says goodbye to Kathleen Stephens, U.S. interim Ambassador to India, before he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
51 / 52
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves as he boards a plane following a visit to New Delhi August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
52 / 52
View Again
View Next
Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

Next Slideshows

Being Elmo in Times Square

Being Elmo in Times Square

A day in the life of a Times Square Elmo posing for tips with tourists.

01 Aug 2014
Journey across Mauritania

Journey across Mauritania

Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...

31 Jul 2014
Floods in Belgium

Floods in Belgium

Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.

30 Jul 2014
Coal Mining In The Punjab

Coal Mining In The Punjab

In Choa Saidan Shah miners dig coal with crude pick axes and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface earning a team of 4 workers around $10 to be...

30 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures