John Kerry in India
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (R) speaks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) before their meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid walk before their meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid before their meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) is greeted by Aman Puri, with the Indian protocol office, upon his arrival in New Delhi June 23, 2013, on his first visit to India as secretary. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C), on his first visit to India as secretary, walks with Indian External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid (R) before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), on his first visit to India as secretary, gestures to the media at the end of a photo opportunity with Indian External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24, 2013....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), on his first visit to India as secretary, poses with Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid for photographers at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on his first visit to India as secretary, makes a gesture of greeting to the media at the end of a photo opportunity with Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (not pictured) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (center R), on his first visit to India as secretary, shakes hands with Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), on his first trip to India as secretary, gives the thumbs-up sign to the media as he joins Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L)for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24, 2013....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R), on his first trip to India as secretary, attends a plenary session of the Indian Strategic Dialogue across the table from Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 24,...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) , on his first visit to India as secretary, with U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz (R) attends a plenary session of the Indian Strategic Dialogue across the table from Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid...more
Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (C) attends a plenary session of the Indian Strategic Dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured), who is making his first trip to India as secretary, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to a question during a news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshidat (not pictured) at Hyderabad House during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he asks a reporter to repeat a question during a news conference with Indian Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (not pictured) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting at the prime minister's residence during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary, in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid smile during their joint news conference in New Delhi June 24, 2013. The United States sees India's reductions in imports of oil from Iran as an "important step" in...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Salman Khurshid take their seats before a news conference, during Kerry's first visit to India as secretary, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India June 24, 2013....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets children during a meet and greet with staff and families from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the start of the Higher Education Dialogue in New Delhi June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) bids farewell as he leaves New Delhi June 25, 2013, before heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of his Middle East tour. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) jokes with Nahush Katti and Vikram Arun, of DoctorOn LLC, recent high school grads who will attend universities in the U.S., after listening to presentations from Indian inventors during a tour of exhibits in...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) waves goodbye after listening to presentations from Indian inventors during a tour of exhibits in the "Green and Affordable Innovation" event in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) listens to presentations from Indian inventors during a tour of exhibits during the event, "Green and Affordable Innovation" in New Delhi June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) talks with Neha Juneja, co-founder and CEO of Greenway Grameen Infra, about her generators based on low-cost thermoelectric modules that generate electricity from widely used biomass stoves during cooking,...more
