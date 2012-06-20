Johnny Depp and Paradis split
Johnny Depp, dressed in Giorgio Armani tuxedo and Anto Beverly Hills shirt, best actor Oscar nominee for "Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," arrives with his girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, dressed in Chanel and wearing Chanel Fine Jewelry, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cast member Johnny Depp, who voices the titular character "Rango", arrives at the premiere of the animated film in Los Angeles, California February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Vanessa Paradis poses at the screening for the film "Cafe De Flore" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Vanessa Paradis (R) arrives with actor Johnny Depp to the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vanessa Paradis arrives to the 77th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Johnny Depp gestures after winning the best performance award for his role in '"Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest" at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California June 3, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Johnny Depp poses with his partner, French actress Vanessa Paradis, after leaving his hand and footprints in cement at the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Johnny Depp poses in front of his fans on the red carpet as he arrives for the Japan premiere for his movie "Public Enemies" in Tokyo December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Vanessa Paradis performs at the 33rd Paleo festival in Nyon early July 27, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Johnny Depp and his partner, French actress Vanessa Paradis, look at a billboard featuring Depp at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street" in Leicester Square in London January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Vanessa Paradis poses during a photocall before the Spring/Summer 2011 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Johnny Depp arrives with his girlfriend french actress Vanessa Paradis for the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Vanessa Paradis is seen during the official lighting ceremony of the holiday decorations on the Champs Elysees in the French capital November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Johnny Depp attends a news conference for the film "Dark Shadows" in Tokyo May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Johnny Depp, recipient of the Favorite Movie Actor award, slimes members of the audience at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vanessa Paradis attends the 35th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Victor Tonelli
Johnny Depp is interviewed he arrives for the world premiere of his new film 'The Libertine' during the AFI Fest 2005 in Hollywood November 11, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Vanessa Paradis delivers a speech after winning the best female group or artist of the year award during the 23rd "Victoires de la musique" ceremony (French music awards) in Paris March 8, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Johnny Depp takes the stage to accept the award for favorite movie actor of the decade at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
